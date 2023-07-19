Advertise
Man killed in rollover during road rage incident, Temple police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Aguirre Lopez, 34, was killed after he was thrown out of the small pickup he was driving when it rolled during an apparent road rage incident, Temple police said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4:20 p.m. on July 17 at the intersection of State Highway 317 and Oak Hills Drive.

A passenger in Aguirre Lopez’s pickup was trapped inside with serious injuries, police said.

Aguirre Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the “crash occurred during a road rage incident.”

Witnesses at the scene said Aguirre Lopez passed a larger truck and hit a curb, causing his pickup to roll.

The deadly wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

