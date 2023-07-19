Advertise
Mother who recently birthed baby giraffe at Cameron Park Zoo dies

Adult Masia giraffe Penelope (Left), baby Masai giraffe Zuri (Right)
Adult Masia giraffe Penelope (Left), baby Masai giraffe Zuri (Right)(Cameron Park Zoo)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo announced the death of the zoo’s adult female Masai giraffe Penelope.

Penelope recently gave birth to a baby Masai giraffe that was named Zuri through a public naming contest.

Late last night Penelope became sick. The zoo’s veterinarian and staff worked throughout the night with Penelope, but she unfortunately died early this morning.

Penelope was 10 years old and came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo.

An animal autopsy has been done to determine the cause of death. The results will take several weeks for the zoo to receive.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists Masai giraffes are an endangered species, primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

