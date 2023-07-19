Murder suspect’s ex-girlfriend testifies he confessed to killing Waco man, asked her to get rid of disassembled pistol

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Courtney O’Neil Washington’s former live-in girlfriend testified Wednesday that Washington confessed to killing a man in July 2020 and asked her to get rid of the disassembled parts of a pistol.

“Courtney came home and was very upset with himself,” said Kristina Hutchins. “He said, ‘I did it. I did it. I killed him.’ It caused me a lot of confusion because I thought he might be covering for somebody. I couldn’t imagine him doing something like that, but he was almost in tears, saying, ‘I killed him.’”

Washington, 29, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the July 13, 2020, shooting death of Larry Donnell Bryant at a garage apartment at 2601 Sanger Ave.

Bryant, 50, was shot four times with a .40-caliber pistol, and a woman who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting identified Washington as the assailant in prosecution testimony Tuesday.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Nora Farah rested their cases Wednesday afternoon and will give jury summations when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

Hutchins, who now works as a cook in Austin, testified her children were taken from her because she said she was an IV drug user addicted to heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and “actually just about any drug there is.”

She said she met Washington in spring 2020 and they lived together at the Car Mel Apartments, 3638 W. Waco Drive. Washington tried to help her get off drugs, was protective of her and tried to shield her away from the people in her life who gave her drugs, she said.

Washington came home in the early morning hours on the day Bryant was shot and told her that he had “killed him,” she said. She testified Washington gave her parts to a pistol and told her to “get rid of them.” However, she stuck them in a clothes drawer because she was high on drugs and didn’t want to get caught up in helping cover up a murder, she told the jury.

Police arrested Washington later that evening, she said.

In other prosecution testimony Wednesday, Corey James Walker testified that he shared the small garage apartment with Don Williams, who testified Tuesday he was outside the apartment when the shooting happened and saw a man run by him.

Walker, like other witnesses, described the garage apartment as a place frequented by drug users who would come and go. He said he knows Washington, who also is called “Cash,” and described him as “a young kid who had a bad history.”

He said Bryant was sitting on the floor talking to Rolanda Bridgewater when a masked man showed up in the doorway and shot Bryant without saying a word. He said he retreated back to “my little space in the kitchen” and then left the apartment. He said he and Bridgewater and another man watched from across the street as police arrived, and they later gave statements.

Bridgewater identified Washington as the shooter, but Walker is the only witness who mentioned the gunman’s face was covered.

Waco police Sgt. Sam Key, who supervises the department’s Special Crimes Unit, testified about the investigation into Bryant’s death. He said they found a barrel to a Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol and a box of Winchester .40-caliber ammunition during a search of Washington’s apartment. However, forensic tests showed the barrel was not tied to the murder and .40-caliber shell casings found at the murder scene were from Smith & Wesson ammunition.

Prosecutors displayed photos police took from Washington’s cell phone that showed a tattooed hand holding a Glock 23 five days before the shooting and a similar photo taken hours before Bryant was killed. They also showed a photo of a shirtless Washington, which depicted his chest, shoulder, arm and hand covered in tattoos.

Key said the tattoo on the hand in the photo is consistent with the one in the photos of Washington, who authorities have said has gang ties.

The defense case was cut short when Judge Thomas West sustained an objection from prosecutors that testimony Gately and Farah were trying to elicit from Jujuan Johnson was inadmissible as hearsay.

Johnson said he was at the garage apartment earlier in the evening, but said he was at his own apartment a few blocks away when the shooting occurred. In testimony outside the jury’s presence, Johnson said a man he knew approached him and asked him to retrieve his backpack from the apartment after Bryant was shot.

He said the man looked distraught and said, “I gave it to her.” Johnson said he went to the apartment, unaware that Bryant was lying dead near the doorway. He said he came back home and chided the man for sending him into a situation like that.

West sustained the objection before bringing the jury back in. Gately and Farah then rested their case.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.