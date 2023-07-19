Navarro County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect in connection to arson attempt on a church

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Navarro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the arson of a Corsicana church and a Lodge Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded at around 12:51 p.m. July 18 to a reported burglary in progress at the Corsicana Cowboy Church at the 5864 Block of West State Highway 31.

An employee inside the church advised that the suspect in a white SUV was actively striking the door with a blunt object. The caller also stated that she saw the subject throw something at the door that was liquid, and then saw smoke outside.

Deputies arrived at the location within five minutes and learned the suspect had left the location. They observed the west side glass door was broken and a trash can outside the door was on fire and smoking.

“Deputies immediately secured the area and extinguished the fire with their department-issued fire extinguisher. Deputies then observed burn marks on the outside of the church wall. A small burnt bottle of liquid lighter fluid was also located on the ground next to the wall behind the trash can,” said Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner.

During the investigation, it was learned that the Masonic Lodge, next to the First Baptist Church of Corsicana had also been targeted an hour earlier.

Corsicana Police Department was actively conducting an investigation into that incident. The police department also told the deputies that the suspect description and vehicle information from the Masonic Lodge incident matched the Cowboy Church incident.

Based on intelligence received and evidence recovered, the suspect was identified and taken into custody at 3:42 p.m. at a residence on SE 0050.

The suspect was arrested on warrants for arson and criminal Mischief over $100 under $750.

The suspect’s name will not be released until formal arraignment.

