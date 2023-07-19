Next 60 days will be the most transformative for Hotel Herringbone property in downtown Waco, realtor says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A site at Fourth and Jackson that once stood out for its colorful, stacked containers will soon be filled with local businesses and hotel rooms overlooking downtown Waco.

The property, which includes Hotel Herringbone, has been empty for five years now. Those involved with the project say the pandemic kept them from opening retail and office space in 2020.

The property realtor said they are making progress when it comes to finalizing leases with local businesses, and the next 60 days will be most transformative since the containers were shipped to Waco.

“You don’t need to be here ten minutes and really see that it’s going to be something special,” said Gregg Glime, the commercial realtor for the property.

Contractors are installing windows and finishing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work.

The colorful colors that generated controversy years ago have since been changed, and Creative Waco students are beginning to paint murals on some of the walls.

“We are fortunate enough to have a lot of really recognizable local businesses that we’re working with right now. We’ve got about seven containers left,” said Glime. The property consists of 15 containers.

One of the property’s spaces will be a food hall style restaurant featuring a variety of different options from popular Waco chef Cory McIntyre.

“I think you’re going to see sushi in there. I think you’re going to see pizza. It’s going to kind of be a food hall mixed with a restaurant with the hotel bar inside,” said Glime.

The second and third floors will be for the guests of the 21-room Hotel Herringbone, but the remainder of the containers will be open to the public.

“This is going to be a great shopping venue for many people, but at the same time, it’s a hotel, and it’s got the built-in guests of the hotel, and it needs to be an experiential retail for, not only the guests of the hotel, but locals,” said Glime.

Glime was involved with the original containery project that shut down in 2020 after the pandemic forced construction companies and other small businesses to close.

“We’ve kind of taken a step by step process this time, given we’ve gone through leasing it. I mean, I always tell people I’ve leased it like three times over because it’s just been delayed so long,” Glime said.

San Diego architecture firm RAD LAB invested in the property more than a year ago, and Glime can see the end date approaching.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed in my pockets still, but I’m excited. It has been refreshing getting with the new group, the Rad Lab guys,” Glime said, “I’m excited to see it to the end.”

Hotel Herringbone, owned by international company Lucky Finds Hotels, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and expected to open in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.