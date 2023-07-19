Some central Texas cities nearing the next stage of drought conditions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Most central Texas cities are still dealing with water restrictions a year after they were put in place, and some are on the verge of increasing those restrictions.

Some cities have voluntary water restrictions, but they’re reminding residents to preserve water so they can avoid moving to the next drought stage.

The city of Killeen is in Stage 2.

This means watering is limited to Sundays and Thursdays for those with an address ending in an even number and Saturdays and Wednesdays for odd numbered addresses.

The village of Salado is under Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions.

Residents there can only water once per week on Wednesday for even addresses, and Tuesday for odd addresses.

As far as the city of Waco, its Stage 2 restrictions require people with an odd numbered address to water Tuesdays and Saturdays, and those with even numbered addresses can water Wednesdays and Sundays.

The city of Temple is in a “Year-Round Water Conservation Stage.”

Folks can use water twice a week between the hours of midnight-10a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight.

Temple’s designated watering days are Sundays and Thursdays for even numbered addresses, and Saturdays and Wednesdays for odd.

Lastly, Belton is at Stage 1 and has voluntary water restrictions.

Residents can use water between midnight-10 a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight.

Their designated days are Sundays and Thursdays for even number addresses, and Saturdays and Wednesdays for odd number addresses.

Director of communications, Paul Romer, predicts Belton reaching Stage 2 within the next few weeks, eliminating the voluntary option.

“The last few weeks, we’ve seen record breaking usage of water here in the city. It’s just a good reminder for people to conserve as we deal with this,” said Romer.

The city said residents are using 6.5 million gallons of water a day, which could end its yearlong streak of a Stage 1 drought and start Stage 2.

