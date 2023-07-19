Advertise
Teen linked to dozens of auto thefts, attempted thefts was part of ‘Kia Challenge’ trend

By KELSY MITTAUER, GINGER ALLEN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Plano teenager is accused in dozens of auto thefts and attempted thefts, mainly of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

According to the Plano Police Department, the 14-year-old was caught breaking into a vehicle on July 6. That is when detectives started connecting the dots, linking the boy to 38 cases in areas along Preston Road, W. Park Boulevard, Ohio Drive and W. Spring Creek Parkway.

“It’s a trend across the country,” said Officer Jennifer Chapman. “The detectives realized that he was part of this particular trend that was going on.”

The so-called “Kia Challenge” hit social media about two years ago, with videos showing how easy it is to start some Kia and Hyundai models using a screwdriver and a USB cable. Cases skyrocketed nationwide, eventually leading to a class action lawsuit and a $200 million settlement between the auto makers and owners.

Last month, Connecticut’s attorney general announced an investigation into the companies and the “failure to equip their vehicles with industry standard anti-theft technology.” In April, 18 attorneys general called for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022. Texas was not part of that coalition.

But two years into the challenge, the thefts show no sign of slowing down. In Plano, numbers of stolen Kias and Hyundais remained steady from 2018 to 2022, before spiking this year.

  • 2018 — 13
  • 2019 — 7
  • 2020 — 14
  • 2021 — 15
  • 2022 — 19
  • 2023 — 34 (as of May 29)

According to Plano police, the 14-year-old suspect committed his crimes in July, which would mean those numbers could double once again.

“It’s scary, too, because they are on the same road as you and I,” Chapman said. “They don’t think about their future, they don’t think about their friends’ lives, their own life.”

The I-Team has been digging into auto theft trends for months, analyzing the numbers and riding along with a task force dedicated to shutting down chop shops.

