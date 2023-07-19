Triple digit heat continues

We have once again seen the heart alerts extended -- they last now until (at least) 8 PM Thursday. Extreme heat is still the main weather story and it’s still critical to take precautions if you are spending any amount of time outdoors. Drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and lather on that sunscreen. The weather pattern is pretty much copy and paste for the next few days: warm mornings, dangerously hot afternoons. Although we are at least seeing some minor improvements each day that rolls on. And there’s even a shot for some spots to see some rain this weekend! :: Fingers crossed::

The slight improvement we see each day to our forecast is because the dominate upper level high is sliding off to the west for a few days. Clouds are back on Friday and that helps with some relief from the heat. Then on Saturday (technically the day a front works in) we have the clouds, we have a wind shift, and a shot for some rain. It’s late in the day, so we still expect another hot day with highs hovering around 100 degrees. This front isn’t going to give us a major cool down, but every degree lower helps! Plus the front should help to give us a drier, slightly “better” heat over the weekend too. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies and we’re also hoping for some rain from Saturday’s front too, but rain chances are only near 20% as only a few pop-up storms are expected to form. Sunday’s highs will likely also settle right around 100°, but rain is expected to be too far south for us to benefit from it.

The heat-dome ridge of high pressure that has been across the Desert Southwest over the past few weeks is expected to slide into the Central Plains next week. We’re still under the heat-dome’s influence, but high temperatures should be a touch cooler next week compared to this week. Instead of highs near and slightly above 105°, we’re expecting highs near 103°.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.