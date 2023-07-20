Advertise
Arrest warrant issued in fire that killed three people, destroyed Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department confirmed to KWTX that three manslaughter warrants have been obtained for Acacia Adams (SEEN ABOVE) in Monday’s devastating fire at the Northgate Apartments.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Lacy Lakeview Police Department confirmed to KWTX that three manslaughter warrants have been obtained for Acacia Adams in Monday’s devastating fire at the Northgate Apartments.

“Acacia is currently on-the-run with her significant other and authorities need assistance in locating the wanted person,” police said.

The fiery inferno killed three people, injured four others, and destroyed the apartment complex, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman. About 30 people were displaced after the fire burned 16 apartment units to the ground.

KWTX Reporter Ally Kadlubar spoke with Adams at the scene of the fire early Monday morning. The woman told KWTX she began banging on doors to alert the others during the fire. “I warned everybody because I understood, I can’t save everybody, so maybe if I scream or yell I can alert them to get out,” Adams said.

Firefighters first responded to the call at 11:30 p.m. on July 16.

The fire also led to a power outage from Faye Drive to Smith Street.

The Northgate Apartments were located at 115 Faye Drive.

COMPLETE COVERAGE FROM 7.17.20:

Complete Coverage: Devastating fire kills 3 at Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

