Cental Texas fire crews contain China Spring brush fire

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A rapid brush fire was contained by multiple Central Texas fire departments in China Spring.

Firefighters responded at 2:40 p.m. July 19 to the 900 Block of Baylor Camp Road in response to a rapidly growing brush fire.

Units from Waco, Valley Mills, China Spring, Speegleville and Crawford were called to assist in containing and putting out the fire.

There were no injuries to anyone and very little property damage as the fire spread over 20 acres.

The firefighters on the scene managed to contain the spread and hotspots in the field before it could destroy anything else, as bushfires are common this time of year with temperatures over 100 degrees with dry heat.

Firefighters confirmed the fire was contained and no longer a threat at 4:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.