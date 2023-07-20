A cold front? In July? In Texas?

We’re getting all excited for a forthcoming drop in temperatures in Central and North Texas this weekend. Although temperatures will drop for one day and some rain may drop too, it’s a short-lived mini heat reprieve that’s surrounded by triple-digit highs. Hey, it is July after all so any cold front is a great cold front. Heat warnings are back in effect area wide today. The heat warning should be downgraded to a heat advisory tomorrow as temperatures drop a bit ahead of Saturday’s cold front. Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday’s if not a touch cooler with high temperatures ranging between about 101° and 106°. Heat index values will stay between 102° and 108°. A few extra clouds tomorrow may drop our highs another degree but we’re still forecast highs between 100° and 105°.

Saturday is the day we’re all eagerly anticipating as a cold front swings through, but we want you to temper your expectations a bit (at least in the rainfall department). The front may actually start to push through the area around sunrise and settle just north of Austin by the end of the day. Since the front could push through earlier in the morning, the potential for rain should remain quite limited. There will be the chance for a pop-up stray shower or thunderstorm with the front or even behind the front, but we’re likely mostly dry. The north wind shift will pull down some slightly cooler air from the north so morning lows in the upper 70s will likely only warm into the upper 90s. There may be a few spots that only reach the mid-90s too depending on how much cloud coverage we see. Unfortunately, we’re confident in saying that Saturday will likely be the best day of weather for the rest of the month as highs warm up again Sunday onward. The ridge of high pressure moving westward to allow Saturday’s front to move in will move back into the Central Plains next week. The heat dome will be locked in for a while, but the ridge settling to our north should keep our highs around 101°, 102°, or 103° through the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.