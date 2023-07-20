DPS: Woman pronounced dead, two young girls in serious injuries following accident on IH-45

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 45.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 7:54 a.m. July 13 a 2001 Ford Excursion was traveling northbound when the rear tire had a blowout, went off the roadway, and rolled over.

Sarah Maake, 39, was pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Randee Doak.

Two girls, 8- and 12-year-old, were flown by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

