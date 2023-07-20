Advertise
Driver charged with criminal negligence for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel moments before deadly wreck

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Departmen charged Emil Jon Peters, 28, with criminal negligent homicide for his alleged actions leading to the death of Frank Kwaku Addai, 46, on May 18.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 8:14 a.m. May 18 to the intersection of SH-195 and Chaparral Road in reference to a crash.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a silver car and a pickup truck, both with major damage.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 4-door silver Toyota car was stopped for the red light in the inside northbound lane on SH-195.

When a white Chevy pickup truck with a trailer, traveling northbound in the inside lane, struck the Toyota in the rear.

Addai was transported to Advent Health Central Texas in critical condition where he died of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 9:08 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that Peters had fallen asleep multiple times while driving his vehicle, and that was a direct cause of the crash,” said Ofelia Miramontez, a spokeswoman for the Killeen police.

Peters was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and placed in the Bell County Jail with as $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

