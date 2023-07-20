Advertise
Fire Crews contain China Spring brush fire

Brush fire in China Spring on July 19, 2023.
Brush fire in China Spring on July 19, 2023.
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday at 2:40 PM, multiple fire departments were called to 900 Baylor Camp Rd in response to a rapidly growing brushfire.

Units from Waco, Valley Mills, China Spring, and Crawford to assist in containing and putting out the fire. According to the China Spring Fire chief there were no injuries to anyone and very little property damage as the fire spread over 20 acres.

The firefighters on scene managed to contain the spread and hotspots in the field before it could destroy anything else, as brushfires are common this time of year with temperatures over 100 degrees with dry heat.

The fire chief confirmed the fire was contained and no longer a threat at 4:40.

