Fort Cavazos officials close road due to heavy smoke

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials at Fort Cavazos have closed West Range Road between Elijah and Old Georgetown roads due to heavy smoke from fires.

West Range Road will be closed until further notice, Fort Cavazos officials say.

The Fort Cavazos Fire Department says they will monitor the fires and continue to suppress and contain the fires.

Currently the fire does not pose a threat to life or property, Fort Cavazos says.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.