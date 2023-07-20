Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fort Cavazos officials close road due to heavy smoke

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials at Fort Cavazos have closed West Range Road between Elijah and Old Georgetown roads due to heavy smoke from fires.

West Range Road will be closed until further notice, Fort Cavazos officials say.

The Fort Cavazos Fire Department says they will monitor the fires and continue to suppress and contain the fires.

Currently the fire does not pose a threat to life or property, Fort Cavazos says.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

‘I’m going to take you out’: Waco woman, father engage in shootout while child was asleep inside home, affidavits state
Brush fire in China Spring on July 19, 2023.
Fire Crews contain China Spring brush fire
FILE — A North Mankato firetruck sits idle in a garage at the North Mankato Fire Department in...
Bosque County looking for volunteer firefighters as wildfire danger increases
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: July 22-23