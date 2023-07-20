Houston police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

On July 10, 2023, at around 10:15 p.m. the suspect walked into the convenience store in the 7800 block of Rockhill.

The suspect walked up to the employee at the counter, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.

Once the suspect had the money, he left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a 15 to 25-year-old Black man. He was wearing a gray pullover, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

