Killeen ISD names new Executive Director for Specialized Learning

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Independent School District has named a new Executive Director for Specialized Learning.

Cynthia Swain will oversee the Special Education Department as well as the at-risk, dyslexia, 504, and homebound services. The alignment of the department will ensure the needs of students are being met.

Swain was a special education consultant for the Region 10 Education Service Center.

From 2005 to 2015, she was manager of special education dispute resolution and regulatory investigations for the Texas Education Agency before relocating to Central Texas to be closer to family.

In Temple ISD, she was a master teacher and action coach for new teachers since 2018 after serving in teaching and administrative roles and in special education dispute resolution at the state level.

She has been a teacher at the high school and college level, an assistant principal and a principal in Austin, Del Valle and Temple school districts as well as Concordia University.

“Dr. Swain brings a robust portfolio of experiences in Specialized Learning. We are excited to be able to utilize her knowledge as a current Instructional Leader and Action Coach. We enthusiastically welcome Dr. Swain and anticipate the positive impact she will have on our students’ lives,” said Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services Jennifer Ellison.

