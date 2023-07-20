Killeen police identify two men found dead in shooting, determine it a Murder-Suicide

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department have identified two victims involved in a shooting in early June 2023.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit have identified Daniel Francisco-Jose Vidal, 19, as the victim and Ryan Dewayne Conway, 29, as the suspect.

KPD says they have determined the case to be a Murder-Suicide.

On June 10, 2023, KPD as sent to 1800 block of Gaynor Drive in reference to two shooting victims.

When police arrived, they found two dead bodies, a 29-year-old and a 19-year-old man.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

