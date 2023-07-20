Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool

A Connecticut homeowner who rented out his pool said the event turned into an out-of-control party. (SOURCE: NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT)
By Mack Rosenberg
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT) – A city in Connecticut is considering new noise ordinances after a party at a rented out pool got out of control.

The normally quiet neighborhood in Milford was anything but on the night of June 24.

A homeowner who had rented out his pool said he had done it many times before using an app called Swimply. This time was different, however.

“Little kids’ birthday parties, 3-year-old, 5-year-old, 9-year-old,” the homeowner, who wished to remain unidentified, said. “The other ones have been like a baby shower or like a sweet 16. And then we had the big disaster.”

He said this time he was completely fooled when the people booking the party told him it wouldn’t be crowded or loud.

He later found out the party was advertised on social media, and the clients sold tickets and booze. More than 120 people showed up.

“If I would have known it was going to be like that, I would have never, ever hosted anything like that,” he said.

The homeowner has had more parties since but nothing quite like the once on June 24.

Milford is considering a new noise ordinance.

Carolyn Butler has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and was curious, so she downloaded an app to find out how loud the party was.

“My house was rocking with the windows closed inside,” she said. “It was rocking at 80 to 90 decibels.”

The homeowner was given violations for running a commercial party and not getting permits.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested