Police in Harker Heights looking for individual who stabbed man

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the individual who stabbed a man at an establishment in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Central Expressway to investigate an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call shortly after 2 a.m. on July 19.

The officers who arrived at the location met with the hospital staff who informed them that a victim of a stabbing was in the emergency room.

Officers spoke with the male victim who informed them that he and his girlfriend were entering the establishment on West Veterans Memorial Blvd. when he was stabbed by an unknown man for unknown reasons.

The victim was able to give a description of the person who he believed stabbed him.

Police said no arrest has been made at this time.

