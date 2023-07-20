Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.20.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Fuego Tortilla Grill at 1524 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 76.

According to the food safety worker, some chicken, the pico de gallo, cooked sausage and steak were thrown out because they weren’t kept at the right temperature, along with the sliced avocado, raw chicken, fish, and shrimp, and some cooked red salsa.

There were containers with old food debris stacked on clean shelves.

The business was missing some food handler’s certificates and an employee needed a beard restraint.

Among other issues, this place needed a reinspection.

Salty Dog Bar & Grill at 2004 North Valley in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 78.

According to the food safety worker, there was raw, thawing shrimp and pork, bacon-wrapped chicken, and a buttermilk egg wash that weren’t kept cool enough.

The chicken had to be thrown out.

There was an unlabeled yellow spray bottle on the shelf in the bar area and some missing food managers certificates.

With these and other violations, this business needed a reinspection.

New Happy Wok at 1910 Park Lake Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 80.

According to the food safety worker, some foods were not kept at the right temperature.

They include raw chicken on the prep table, sweet-and-sour chicken, and the shredded cabbage.

The fried rice had to be thrown out.

There was an unlabeled white bucket of sanitizer.

And the business needed to post signs to remind employees to wash their hands.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to L & L Hawaiian Barbecue at 1200 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.

Some patrons have said this place is outstanding, very flavorful, with friendly staff.

As for what’s on the menu salads and you can create a bowl with perhaps pulled Kalua pork and cabbage, rice, and vegetables.

You can get ramen or and musubi--- usually with grilled spam and sticky rice, similar to sushi.

Speaking of, there are seafood platters and chicken, and a special menu for the kids.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

