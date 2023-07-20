Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.20.23

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Fuego Tortilla Grill at 1524 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 76.

According to the food safety worker, some chicken, the pico de gallo, cooked sausage and steak were thrown out because they weren’t kept at the right temperature, along with the sliced avocado, raw chicken, fish, and shrimp, and some cooked red salsa.

There were containers with old food debris stacked on clean shelves.

The business was missing some food handler’s certificates and an employee needed a beard restraint.

Among other issues, this place needed a reinspection.

Salty Dog Bar & Grill at 2004 North Valley in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 78.

According to the food safety worker, there was raw, thawing shrimp and pork, bacon-wrapped chicken, and a buttermilk egg wash that weren’t kept cool enough.

The chicken had to be thrown out.

There was an unlabeled yellow spray bottle on the shelf in the bar area and some missing food managers certificates.

With these and other violations, this business needed a reinspection.

New Happy Wok at 1910 Park Lake Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 80.

According to the food safety worker, some foods were not kept at the right temperature.

They include raw chicken on the prep table, sweet-and-sour chicken, and the shredded cabbage.

The fried rice had to be thrown out.

There was an unlabeled white bucket of sanitizer.

And the business needed to post signs to remind employees to wash their hands.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to L & L Hawaiian Barbecue at 1200 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.

Some patrons have said this place is outstanding, very flavorful, with friendly staff.

As for what’s on the menu salads and you can create a bowl with perhaps pulled Kalua pork and cabbage, rice, and vegetables.

You can get ramen or and musubi--- usually with grilled spam and sticky rice, similar to sushi.

Speaking of, there are seafood platters and chicken, and a special menu for the kids.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47

Latest News

Music Makers with Gordon Collier featuring Dale Watson (FULL VERSION) - 7.20.23
Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado
Waco man charged in child sex assault case pleads guilty to reduced misdemeanor, facing deportation
The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office waived a capital murder charge against Lavell...
Waco man who killed Mr. Greek employee sentenced to 40 years in prison
Arrest warrant issued in fire that killed three people, destroyed Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview