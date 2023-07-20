Advertise
Temple resident qualifies for the Ironman World Championship

By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Five years ago, a Temple man started getting into fitness and now he’s getting ready to compete at the Ironman World Championship.

It’s tough to qualify for this competition. He just did in Switzerland two weeks ago.

Griggs is a father of four and the Assistant Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs at Texas A&M Central Texas. He’s a busy guy, but he’s found the time to turn into an elite triathlete.

