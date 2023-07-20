Advertise
Texas teacher facing aggravated sexual assault, child trafficking charges

Gershon Caston
Gershon Caston(Courtesy: KTVT CBS TEXAS)
By ANDREA LUCIA, CBS TEXAS
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police arrested North Texas teacher Gershon Caston, 38, on charges of aggravated sexual assault and trafficking of a child. He was arrested overnight and is currently in the Dallas County jail.

Caston has worked in at least three different North Texas school districts.

Law enforcement haven’t released details of their investigation to CBS News Texas yet, but a source said the case tells is linked to an 11 year old girl reported missing last week.

Caston is listed online as a teacher and coach at Red Oak Middle School, but the district said he was just hired in May and, so far, had only assisted with a summer strength and conditioning camp.

In a letter to parents, the district said Caston’s charges are not related to the district and that he has been placed on leave ahead of what would have been his first day in the classroom.

Records show Caston was previously employed at Duncanville High School and Desoto West.

CBS News Texas has reached out to both school districts and is awaiting comment.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

