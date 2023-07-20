Three Temple residents displaced after structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue put out a structure fire this afternoon.

On July 19, 2023, at around 7:09 p.m. Temple Fire and Rescue was sent to a structure fire on Meadow Oaks Dr.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the windows of the house at 3302 Meadow Oaks, at the cross street of Pin Oak Dr.

Temple Fire and Rescue says they got the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. Both were able to evacuate without injury.

A third resident of the home arrived shortly after the fire crews.

All three residents will be displaced due to the fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.