Traffic shrinks to one lane as crews battle fire on Highway 6

A hay fire has closed all but one lane on Highway 6 north of Clifton.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A hay fire has closed all but one lane on Highway 6 north of Clifton.

The Texas Department of Transportation is providing escorts through the smoke.

Bosque County Office of Emergency Management says they will likely be there for at least another hour.

Clifton Police Department ask people to use an alternate route or be prepared for a delay.

