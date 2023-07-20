Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Video shows driver hitting cars, house in Bryan before arrest

A 19-year-old was arrested following the incident on Antone Street.
Video shows driver hitting cars, house in Bryan before arrest
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A video shared with KBTX shows an accused drunk driver hitting a pair of cars and the side of a house this past weekend in Bryan.

A 19-year-old was arrested following the incident on Antone Street.

Police say Santiago Jesus Alvaro Ramos drove into the back of a car parked on the street, then hit the house, and then struck another vehicle parked at the property.

Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Video shows driver hitting cars, house in Bryan before arrest
Family opens up about support from community after loved one is found dead at Marlin City Park