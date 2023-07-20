Video shows driver hitting cars, house in Bryan before arrest
A 19-year-old was arrested following the incident on Antone Street.
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A video shared with KBTX shows an accused drunk driver hitting a pair of cars and the side of a house this past weekend in Bryan.
A 19-year-old was arrested following the incident on Antone Street.
Police say Santiago Jesus Alvaro Ramos drove into the back of a car parked on the street, then hit the house, and then struck another vehicle parked at the property.
Nobody was injured.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.