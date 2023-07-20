Advertise
Waco man charged in child sex assault case pleads guilty to reduced misdemeanor, facing deportation

Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado’s two previous trials ended in hung juries
Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado
Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose two trials on charges he sexually assaulted a family member both ended in hung juries pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge Thursday, which will free him from jail but send him into the waiting arms of immigration officials.

Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado, who has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,379 days, was sentenced to one year in the county jail in exchange for his guilty plea to a Class A misdemeanor in a plea bargain with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and told Ramirez-Maldonado that because he is not a U.S. citizen, his guilty plea likely will result in his deportation. Ramirez-Maldonado has been under an immigration detainer during his time in the county jail.

The judge also placed him under a lifetime protective order that forbids him from contacting the victim under the terms of the plea bargain.

Ramirez-Maldonado faced up to life in prison without parole on each of his two trials on continuous sexual abuse of a young child charges. His first trial in November ended in mistrial, with the jury deadlocking 8-4 in favor of guilt. The jury in his June retrial deadlocked 7-5 in favor of guilt.

Ramirez-Maldonado, 38, testified in both trials, denying allegations from a family member that he sexually abused her from ages 5 through 8 in 2007 through 2010.

After his guilty plea, the victim in his case, who is now 20, cried as she gave a victim impact statement, speaking in Spanish.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants said the victim was “extraordinarily brave” to face Ramirez-Maldonado in court in the two previous trials.

“The plea agreement was reached in the interest of justice and to guarantee her a lifetime protective order,” Avants said. “We hope the final resolution of this case brings her a sense of safety and closure.”

Ramirez-Maldonado’s attorney, Darren Obenoskey, said he and Ramirez-Maldonado are “glad it’s over” and said his client accepted the plea agreement because he didn’t want to risk going to trial a third time.

The victim testified at both trials that Ramirez-Maldonado sexually abused her on multiple occasions in the bathtub and in the bed she shared with her younger brother. She did not report the alleged assaults for about a decade, when she attended a program while a student at University High School that taught her sexual abuse should be reported. She reported the abuse to one of her coaches at school.

Ramirez-Maldonado speculated that she manufactured the allegations out of resentment that he wasn’t around more or that the accusations were suggested to her by a bitter adult.

