Waco man who killed Mr. Greek employee sentenced to 40 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who fought with an employee of Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill before shooting and killing him in July 2021 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office waived a capital murder charge against Lavell Rodney Jones in exchange for Jones’ guilty plea to murder and a 40-year prison term.

Jones, 25, shot and killed 57-year-0ld Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman during a robbery at the restaurant at 2625 W. Waco Drive.

Jones must serve at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole.

McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert thanked Waco police for their “excellent work which has resulted in Mr. Jones being off the streets of this community for the coming decades.”

“We are grateful that, in consultation with an with the support of Mr. Othman’s family, we were able to resolve this case in a manner that severely punishes the defendant while also removing the possibility of any appeal.”

Othman’s wife and two other family members gave emotional victim impact statements after Judge Thomas West sentenced Jones. His wife said her husband’s death has left her “vulnerable and scared.”

Police officers found the shooting victim lying in the front parking lot of Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery in the 2600 block of West Waco Drive. (Megan Boyd for KWTX)

“I have been waiting two long years to face you,” his wife said. “My life has changed forever and nothing will ever be the same. You took my husband away from me and my family.”

According to arrest records, police were called to the business about 6:30 a.m. and found Othman in the front parking lot of the restaurant. He was dead when police arrived.

Othman had worked at the store about a month and was working the night shift, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., when he was killed.

According to an arrest affidavit, store video showed Jones, who was wearing a mask, enter Mr. Greek and pull a gun on Othman, who took money from his pocket and handed it to Jones. As Jones turned to leave, Othman pulled his own gun, grabbed Jones and a struggle ensued.

They exited the business, with Othman clinging to Jones. Jones turned and fired a shot into Othman’s head.

Police discovered text messages between Jones and someone else in which Jones confessed to robbing the “Greek.” He also said “he tried to shoot me first so I offed him,” an arrest affidavit states.

Jones said in the messages that “all he got” was $300 in the robbery, telling the person he committed the robbery to make up for losing “a large amount of dope.” He said in the messages that he was trying to make enough money to get back to Cleveland, Ohio, where his mother lives, according to arrest records.

