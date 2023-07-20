Waco small businesses team up to host ‘Barbie Party’ for the movie’s premiere

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Several small businesses in Waco are teaming up to host a Barbie-themed party in a pink a frame Airbnb in Lacy Lakeview to celebrate the ‘Barbie’ movie’s premiere Friday.

“It’s iconic to everybody, any age,” Melody Hammer, an organizer for the event and the owner of LOUD Lounge, a create-your-own-nail polish business in Waco, said. “We thought it would be fun to have a Barbie Party to celebrate the premiere of the movie.”

Hammer and the owner of the all pink Airbnb wanted to utilize their excitement about the new movie as an opportunity to have fun and spread awareness about their businesses. Hammer said they then posted about including other businesses who were interested in the theme, and the response was overwhelming.

“We came up with the idea and we put it on social media and we just had tons of people that wanted to be a part of it,” she said. Multiple vendors will be set up at the event and offering their pink merchandise for sale and for giveaways.

A grand prize will go to the winner of the Barbie scavenger hunt as multiple Barbie’s will be placed around the home.

Hammer said this is a really special opportunity because it symbolizes all of the different types of Barbie’s there are and how many different types of businesses that are coming together.

“There’s just lots of different types of diversity in the Barbie’s and as a female business owner I love that she has so many professions and she’s a go getter,” she said. “I think everyone loves barbie for different reasons, but we can all love barbie together and celebrate it.”

There will be refreshments and attendees are encouraged to wear pink for the costume contest. Hammer will have her revamped airstream parked in the front for anyone who wants to create their own nail polish.

The event is free, but Hammer hopes it will spread the word about the small businesses in Waco.

“The fact that we were able to put on this event and we had so many people reach out to us, it’s just a great group of people who are local and small business, and we are all trying to hustle and make sure people know that we exist and we’re around,” she said.

The event will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 305 Old Central Road in Lacy Lakeview. Anyone is welcome to attend, but if you RSVP at the loud lounge.com, you will get a free pink nail polish.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.