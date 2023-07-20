Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco small businesses team up to host ‘Barbie Party’ for the movie’s premiere

Small businesses in Waco team up to throw a Barbie Party
Small businesses in Waco team up to throw a Barbie Party(Ally Kadlubar)
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Several small businesses in Waco are teaming up to host a Barbie-themed party in a pink a frame Airbnb in Lacy Lakeview to celebrate the ‘Barbie’ movie’s premiere Friday.

“It’s iconic to everybody, any age,” Melody Hammer, an organizer for the event and the owner of LOUD Lounge, a create-your-own-nail polish business in Waco, said. “We thought it would be fun to have a Barbie Party to celebrate the premiere of the movie.”

Hammer and the owner of the all pink Airbnb wanted to utilize their excitement about the new movie as an opportunity to have fun and spread awareness about their businesses. Hammer said they then posted about including other businesses who were interested in the theme, and the response was overwhelming.

“We came up with the idea and we put it on social media and we just had tons of people that wanted to be a part of it,” she said. Multiple vendors will be set up at the event and offering their pink merchandise for sale and for giveaways.

A grand prize will go to the winner of the Barbie scavenger hunt as multiple Barbie’s will be placed around the home.

Hammer said this is a really special opportunity because it symbolizes all of the different types of Barbie’s there are and how many different types of businesses that are coming together.

“There’s just lots of different types of diversity in the Barbie’s and as a female business owner I love that she has so many professions and she’s a go getter,” she said. “I think everyone loves barbie for different reasons, but we can all love barbie together and celebrate it.”

There will be refreshments and attendees are encouraged to wear pink for the costume contest. Hammer will have her revamped airstream parked in the front for anyone who wants to create their own nail polish.

The event is free, but Hammer hopes it will spread the word about the small businesses in Waco.

“The fact that we were able to put on this event and we had so many people reach out to us, it’s just a great group of people who are local and small business, and we are all trying to hustle and make sure people know that we exist and we’re around,” she said.

The event will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 305 Old Central Road in Lacy Lakeview. Anyone is welcome to attend, but if you RSVP at the loud lounge.com, you will get a free pink nail polish.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

Executive Director for Specialized Learning Cynthia Swain
Killeen ISD names new Executive Director for Specialized Learning
File Graphic
DPS: Woman killed, two girls critically injured in I-45 wreck
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Brush fire in China Spring on July 19, 2023.
Cental Texas fire crews contain China Spring brush fire