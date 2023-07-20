We can’t shake the heat

The Excessive Heat Warning will be downgraded to a Heat Advisory for Friday. Temperatures are a degree or two lower plus the lower humidity is helping to keep the extra heat factor down. What you see is what it feels like on the thermometer but it’s still a dry and dangerous heat. Highs are still expected to be around 101-104 tomorrow.

Heat, dry air, sunshine, a nice little breeze, and an ongoing drought all lead to wildfire concerns, especially west of I-35. High to elevated fire weather concerns exist across Central Texas. Several more spots are popping up with Burn Bans in effect. We have Hamilton, Coryell, Bell, Mills, San Saba, Burnet, Williamson, Milam, Robertson, and Limestone Counties all under the burn ban at this time. Please continue to be very mindful and avoid any outdoor burning -- if a fire sparks up, it could spread very quickly.

Saturday is the day we’re all eagerly anticipating as a cold front swings through, but we want you to temper your expectations a bit (at least in the rainfall department). The front may actually start to push through the area around sunrise and settle just north of Austin by the end of the day. Since the front could push through earlier in the morning, the potential for rain should remain quite limited. There will be the chance for a pop-up stray shower or thunderstorm with the front or even behind the front, but we’re likely mostly dry. The north wind shift will pull down some slightly cooler air from the north so morning lows in the upper 70s will likely only warm into the upper 90s. There may be a few spots that only reach the mid-90s too depending on how much cloud coverage we see.

There’s not much relief from the heat in this forecast. High pressure that sits westward over the weekend comes back our way next week. The heat dome will be locked in for a while, but the ridge settling to our north should keep our highs around 101°, 102°, or 103° through the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.