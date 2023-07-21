Bystanders help rescue woman who crashed into river

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A group of bystanders helped rescue a woman after she crashed into a river, according to authorities.

Authorities reported the woman was driving in Moss Point, Mississippi, when she veered off the roadway and crashed into the Pascagoula River at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We heard a loud crunch and looked up, and a car had hit the guard rail up here and went skimming into the water,” said James Firmin, who was sitting on his front porch at the time and watched the incident unfold before him.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the woman was experiencing a medical emergency, which caused the crash.

“She really was kind of in a daze,” Firmin said.

Firmin said that in the 15 years he has lived on the waterfront, he has witnessed about 12 wrecks but nothing quite like this.

“They didn’t hesitate,” he said, referring to the good Samaritans who rushed to help. “They ran right in and got her out as the car was filling up with water.”

According to Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep, a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped into the river and pulled the woman out of her car to the bank.

“It’s pretty neat to see individuals take action like that,” Firmin said.

Three other people nearby were ready to help. Brian and Laura Vance and Kendall Lett tended to Turner and the driver until first responders arrived.

“I’m not surprised at all that he didn’t hesitate,” Lennep said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s just always there to help folks. I’m not surprised that he did that, and all of the folks, really. We’ve got some good people in this neighborhood, and I’m proud to say that.”

Turner, the Vances and Lett were recognized during a city hall meeting Tuesday night.

“We coerced Brad into coming down to city hall, and the mayor presented him with a certificate of appreciation, also the others as well,” Lennep said. “They all were there and got presented a special proclamation by the mayor just to recognize their good deed.”

WLOX reached out to Turner, but he did not respond to their request for an interview.

“He doesn’t want the attention, but he appreciates everyone for recognizing that a good thing happened here and it had a good outcome,” Lennep said.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.