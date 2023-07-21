Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 2 people hop fence, steal little dog from back yard

A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on camera. (Source: WCCO/VIEWER HANDOUT/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on camera.

“The only thing I want to happen is for Kyah to come home,” Andrew Ortiz said.

He said the theft took just minutes. “It seemed very calculated, planned,” Ortiz said.

Two individuals to chased down his 3-year-old pomeranian shih-tzu Kyah and took her away.

“I’ve never heard her make those sounds in my life. I’m getting chills just thinking about those sounds,” he said. “So it seems like they entered somewhere through the back here either hopped one of these fences or came through a crevice.”

It all happened after Ortiz returned home and let his dog outside just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“My dog was probably about here using the restroom,” he said. “They chased her all the way up to my side door.”

A neighbor’s ring camera captured part of the incident. So did Ortiz’s front-door camera.

“I’m not sure if they were waiting outside my home. I just think the perpetrators had very intimate details about my routines and even where my dog would be stationed at the time of the incident,” he said. “Yeah, they knew how to avoid all the cameras.”

His neighbor, whose camera captured the footage, was the first to call police.

“If it was like a human life, it would be treated much more seriously,” Ortiz said. “She’s a very bubbly dog. There’s not a person in the room that she doesn’t like.”

Ortiz is posting flyers, hoping someone will come forward with something.

“I miss you, Kyah,” Ortiz said. “I wish you were here. I don’t know how this could have happened. I think about you every second. All I want is my dog back.”

Ortiz has posted videos of the incident on social media. He said there haven’t been any concrete leads yet.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
FILE - Kevin Maxen of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team poses for a photo in June...
Jaguars associate strength coach comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set a trial date of May 20, 2024 for Former President...
LNL: Trial date set for Trump classified documents trial
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review