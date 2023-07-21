China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All Jason and Amanda Nelson wanted was to have a quiet night out together, a nice meal and a peaceful night’s sleep at a downtown Waco hotel.

The China Spring couple have four children under the age of 7 and hadn’t had a “date night” in more than two years.

However, their special evening took a disturbing and violent turn around 3 a.m. Saturday when they were awakened by the piercing screams of women calling out in distress, according to an account provided Friday to KWTX by Nelson’s attorney, Bryan Cantrell.

Nelson, a disabled veteran who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan, jumped out of bed to investigate what was happening just a few doors away from his room at the Hotel Indigo, 211 Clay Ave.

Hotel Indigo incident (Nathan Smith)

As he approached, he could hear women screaming that a man with them was going to kill them. So Nelson, a former District 17 congressional candidate, went back to his room, grabbed his Springfield .45-caliber pistol and knocked on the door from which the screams were emanating.

A large, angry man came to the door and asked Nelson what he wanted. Nelson, speaking calmly, tried to deescalate the situation, with the goal of getting the man outside the room so the three women inside could lock the door.

The man cursed Nelson and went back inside the room. Nelson could hear his threats against the women continue.

Nelson, who was known as “Storm Chaser” during his military and political barnstorming days, knocked on the door again. The man, who Waco police have declined to identify, came to the door and lunged at Nelson. He didn’t assault him, but he went back inside and renewed his threats against the women, Cantrell said.

“At this time, Jason was trying to make a decision: Do I enter the room or do I try to get him out one more time? … So he knocked a third time,” Cantrell said.

“The guy came out again and Jason was able to get him away from the door,” Cantrell said. “Jason tried to calm him down, talk him down, and the guy started assaulting Jason, actually picked him up by his neck and threw him against the wall. He was starting to assault him and reached for his weapon, and that’s when Jason discharged his weapon. Following that, Jason stayed on the scene and rendered aid.”

The man died from the gunshot wound, and the Nelsons are distraught over the incident, seeking counseling and trying to recover from the harrowing event, Cantrell said, explaining that Nelson is still too upset to be interviewed.

FILE KWTX PHOTO: Jason Nelson was a candidate in the 2022 Republican primary for Central Texas' congressional district. (Hannah Hall for KWTX)

“Waco PD did an outstanding job,” Cantrell said. “In fact, my client is sending a personal thank you for the way Waco PD responded and the way they treated him and his wife and the way they secured everybody there. He was really impressed and grateful.

“But now my client just took a man’s life and he is grieving that he had to,” Cantrell said. “So he and his wife have asked me to step forward and deliver the information so there are no more rumors.”

Cantrell met with McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens Friday morning to discuss the incident. He assured Tetens that Nelson will continue to cooperate with criminal justice officials if and when the shooting is presented to a grand jury.

Tetens said Friday his office has not received a report on the incident, but added if Waco police presents a case to his office, he will review it “just like any other.”

Cantrell, also a military veteran, teaches what he calls “justification defense” to other attorneys at legal conferences. He said Nelson’s actions were heroic, that he possibly saved the lives of the three women and that, under Texas self-defense laws, he acted properly in the defense of others and himself.

But why would Nelson risk his life when it was obvious that so many others on the hotel floor chose to do nothing?

“I think if you look heavily into Jason’s background, he is decorated from the military and he had a call to serve others,” Cantrell said. “When I was in the service, and so many of my friends, we had a slogan, 15:13. It comes from a Bible verse, John 15:13, and the idea is that greater love hath no man than this, that a man will lay down his life for a friend. That’s why he did it.

“I think a lot of men at that hotel chose another route that night, unfortunately. When this had concluded, several men in that hallway stuck their head out the door and retreated back in. I’ll leave that right there,” he said.

Waco police played several 911 calls from that morning for Nelson, and Cantrell said they were appreciative of the gesture.

“They did that for him to confirm and give him peace of mind that what he perceived was actually what was happening,” Cantrell said.

The family of the man Nelson shot “has reached out, but not in a vitriolic way,” Cantrell said.

“But in a way that they wanted to express their compassion to Jason,” he said.

Cantrell said Nelson and his wife are now trying to deal with the traumatic event.

“When you are deployed to a country and you are operating with a team, a group of fellow Marines or soldiers, there is a mission, and you understand there is an enemy there that is trying to hurt you and your friends,” Cantrell said. “This was a face-to-face encounter, where Jason’s life was threatened, where he was assaulted and a man was trying to relieve him of his weapon. I don’t think there is a real warrior out there who doesn’t feel a heartache knowing they took a like, and I know that is true for Jason.”

Nelson finished a distant second behind U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in a four-person race in the March 2022 Republican primary.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.