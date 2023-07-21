Detectives in Killeen seize guns, drugs and pot during early-morning raid

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives seized four handguns, including one reported stolen, a shotgun, and narcotics while executing a search warrant at a home on Friday, police said.

The raid happened shortly after 8 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue.

In addition to the weapons, the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division Organized Crime Unit also seized 320 grams of THC Gummy, 240 grams of THC Wax, 74 grams Ecstasy, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana, marijuana plants, and $65,946, police said.

The investigators arrested one person at the scene. Charges are pending.

No further information was provided by police.

