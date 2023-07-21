A double digit high for *some* is on the way tomorrow!

For a lucky few last Sunday, high temperatures dropped into the double-digits with even a bit of rain forming too. This weekend, and more specifically on Saturday, we’re expecting some Central Texas to again see high temperatures only in the double-digits! The reason why? A cold front is set to ooze into Central Texas Saturday morning briefly dropping temperatures. Until the front arrives and even right after the front arrives, it’s all about the heat. Morning temperatures today in the upper 70s will warm into the triple-digits with highs ranging from 100° to 105°. With partly cloudy skies this afternoon, we may also notice a bit of humidity return today too so heat index values may climb as high as 108° in a few spots. It’ll be a bit cooler than yesterday and it’ll feel a bit cooler than yesterday too so yesterday’s heat warning has been downgraded to a heat advisory.

Saturday’s front is set to move in early in the day as winds shift from the south to the north. The front likely kicks up a few clouds and it could actually bring a few isolated showers to Central Texas too. Unfortunately, the front doesn’t really have much support in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, so it’ll be a bit difficult to get rain going. Rain chances are near 20% with the highest chance of rain coming near I-45 and in the Brazos Valley. Although slightly cooler weather will return with Saturday’s front, there may be a slight bump in humidity and the heat index could still climb to between 102° and 107° Saturday afternoon. After Saturday, however, we’re right back into triple-digits. Highs near 100° Sunday will warm to between 102° and 105° all next week as the heat dome settles across the Central Plains. Unfortunately, there’s no end in sight to what feels like a relentless amount of heat...

