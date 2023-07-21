Advertise
East Texas man targeted by death threat scam via text messages

Henderson resident Jason Wright said it started two weeks ago, when he got a strange text.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Most of us are familiar with phone scams, those trying to steal money through numerous ruses, but an East Texas man was recently targeted with a scam that had a frightening twist: death threats.

Henderson resident Jason Wright says it started two weeks ago, when he got a strange text.

“I thought they sent it to the wrong person. In the text I said, ‘who do you think you’re talking to?’ And they sent a picture of me that they got off TikTok,” he said.

This was not the recent trend of threatening jail time for a warrant, but something more ominous.

“They were going to kill me, a hitman coming to town. They were going to take my life and my family. You don’t threaten someone’s life and their family,” Wright said.

Wright even received graphic images of mutilated bodies of questionable origins, and another video that claimed to be evidence of what the group was capable of. Wright even called the number back.

“I heard guys talking in the background how they’re going to kill me. I was scared and I was mad at the same time,” he said.

In one text he was given 30 minutes to make payment or the group threatened to send hitmen to find him.

“I was looking over my shoulder the whole day. I carried my pistol the whole day,” he said.

The 30 minutes came and went, and Wright never heard from the group again.

He made a report to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, but the sheriff said it was clearly a scam.

“Unfortunately these things can get quite elaborate. If they’re asking you for money up front, chances are this is a scam. They’re hoping out of 100 of these that they do, that one person sends them a couple thousand dollars. They’re ramping up,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else because someone might actually pay the man,” Wright said.

Sheriff Valdez says phone threats like this should immediately be reported to law enforcement, along with any communications or images.

