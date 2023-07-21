Advertise
‘She’s a monster’: Tenants who survived deadly fire at Northgate Apartments react to arrest of Acacia Adams

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Tenants who survived the deadly fire at the Northgate Apartments say the actions of Acacia Adams were negligent and irresponsible.

Adams was charged in the deadly apartment fire that destroyed the Lacy Lakeview apartment complex late Sunday.

Former tenant, Kimberly Reese, is recovering after suffering severe burns trying to escape the apartment. She said she had no choice but to jump from a two-story window to escape the flames.

“I was out just in time. I didn’t realize how fast the flames could get to me. The flames were all over me, and that’s when the fire burned me. It just scared me,” said Reese.

“They said they threw a mattress under me, and then 10-15 seconds later, the building started caving in,” said Reese.

Adams turned herself in Thursday evening after three manslaughter warrants were issued for her arrest. Authorities say she admitted to using a lighter to burn an incense stick near a gasoline spill from her motorbike that was inside her unit, sparking the flames.

Former tenants, David Holder and Jody Fiferlack, said this was an irresponsible move and that more charges should be added.

“She’s a monster, she needs to be put away,” said Fiferlack.

“Frankly, my thoughts on it is, manslaughter is not enough of a stiff enough charge for the damaged she’s caused us all. Three people died,” said Holder.

Reese said she has seen multiple domestic violence incidents between Adams and her girlfriend before, including Sunday night.

“Somebody heard her say, ‘I’m going to burn you and this whole place down.’ I always had a feeling I couldn’t trust her and to watch her. I pray for her and that girl all the time. I just never saw that coming,” said Reese.

Adams is currently in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.

We have multiple ways for you to donate to those impacted by this fire.

Reese’s Cash App is: $mommakim

Click here for Holder’s GoFundMe.

Click here for Megan Scott’s GoFundMe.

Tabitha Milam’s Cash App is: $tabzbiz

Click here for Lisa Rivero’s GoFundMe.

