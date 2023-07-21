Gatesville police identify two suspects in March fatal shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Police Department has identified two of the three suspects involved in a shooting in March that left Martin William, 61, dead.

The shooting happened on March 26, 2023, at around 9:36 p.m. in the 1600 block of Waco Street.

Officers found an adult man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived shortly after but were unable to revive the victim.

An investigation showed Davis was coming home from H-E-B and unloading his groceries when he was shot by the suspects.

Surveillance footage showed three men walking to the residence while wearing clothes that cover their arms and face. One suspect fatally shot Davis, and all three suspects fled on foot toward Waco Street.

Police have identified the first suspect as Shawn Michael Smith-Brearey, 21, of Temple. Coryell County Grand Jury indicted Smith-Brearey in June, and a murder charge warrant was issued for him.

Smith-Brearey was caught without incident in Temple on July 20, 2023.

The second suspect has been identified by police as Trevor Lovell Ford, 32, of Gatesville. Ford was already in custody at Coryell County Jail on unrelated charges.

Based on the indictment by a Coryell County Grand Jury in June Ford was given a murder charge warrant.

The third suspect remains unidentified by Gatesville police.

Gatesville Police Chief Bradford Hunt said the case will remain open until all people responsible are identified and charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226 or reach out to Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.

