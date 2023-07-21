Good News Friday: July 21, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Florence High School Principal, Russell Porterfield, says he is proud of the 26 student FFA members who attended the state competition in Dallas last week. They had a successful day. 4 State Champion Ag Science Fair Winners with scholarship earnings to be awarded totaling $3500. Macey Hilton accepted her $20,000 Texas FFA Scholarship. State Champion ENR CDE team walked the stage to be recognized with scholarship earnings totaling $2000. 7 Students received their State FFA Degrees. Two members of the Florence community, Carolee Frampton and Tom Estes, were recognized for their service to our chapter and each was presented the Honorary Lone Star Degree. Bryce Fisher served as the 1st Vice President of the 2022-2023 State Officer Team that oversaw this year’s convention and at the conclusion he was elected as the Texas National Officer Candidate, which is a first for the Florence FFA Chapter. Florence FFA members participated in workshops, watched inspiring guest speakers, and above all left this year’s convention ready to kick off the new school year.

Congratulations to Kade Bing for committing to Mclennan Community College. He is a recent West High School Graduate and will play for the Highlander Baseball team. Kade actually played a huge role in the Trojan’s successful season that got them up to the regional finals. He finished the season 14-1 with 128 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched.

Temple ISD wants to congratulate its middle school students who completed the STEM Program Summer Camp. It is sponsored by Temple College and Meta. The program is a rigorous 4 weeks long and earns them high school credit. One student, Dylan Stephens, says he sees STEM as a gateway to endless possibilities.

Congratulations to V’Jae Brown of Killeen ISD for being one of 14 Texas students to with the Student Hero Award. It is given to students who demonstrate outstanding volunteer service that benefits the community. V’Jae volunteers for the Killeen Youth Advisory Commission, working to improve safety and promote recycling.

And shoutout to Olivia PotVin of Ellison High School. She just recently graduated but left behind a bright and colorful mural with characters from different animes like Sailor Moon, Death Note and Naruto. Olivia documented the process and uploaded it to TikTok and she’s gotten over a million views.

