Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Human remains discovered in luggage on Texas Ranch

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities say the remains of a body were found in a piece of luggage on a ranch in Bexar County.

On July 21, 2023, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 10:45 a.m. of a suspicious package at a ranch in the 18000 Blk of W Loop 1604 S in far Southeast Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says people on the ranch were feeding their animals when they saw a piece of luggage on the middle of the property.

After the people investigated, they found human remains in the luggage.

“There wasn’t really a whole lot of effort to hide the body other than it was inside of a suitcase.” Salazar said.

At this time the body has not been identified and it is unknown how long the body was there prior to being found, according to Salazar.

Salazar says the medical examiner and fire marshal will be assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

This upcoming fall, La Vega High School’s principal, James Villa, is partnering with a...
La Vega High to implement use of locking cell phone pouches
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Businesses capitalize on the Barbie movie, remembering Tony Bennett, and more - 7.21.23
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo