La Vega High to implement use of locking cell phone pouches

The magnetized cell phone pouches are aimed at keeping phones out of students’ hands during the school day
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - This upcoming fall, La Vega High School’s principal, James Villa, is partnering with a magnetized cell phone pouch company called Yondr to roll out a new program that he hopes will improve classroom engagement by limiting cell phone usage.

“These would be issued to students, so they’d have their own Yondr pouch,” James Villa, the principal of La Vega High School, told KWTX. “And prior to the beginning of school, they would place their cellphone in the pouch, lock it with a button, and unlock it at dismissal.”

Villa says his reasoning stems from a lack of student engagement, and the negative impact of social media on student well-being and mental health.

“I believe there is the need to do something drastic to interrupt our relationship with technology a little bit,” Villa said.

According to the Business of Apps, the average US smartphone user receives 46 app push notifications per day.

“The surgeon general released a report in May,” Villa said. “Social media had a major impact, was a major player, in the anxiety levels, the depression levels that people coming out of COVID, especially teens, ages 13-17, are experiencing.”

And while Villa says some parents are supportive, citing 22% of parents viewing cell phones as negative, many others, along with most students have concerns about safety.

But Villa says data shows cell phones don’t keep kids safe, protocols do.

“While the psychological safety blanket is in place with cell phones, they’re not actually helpful,” Villa said.

Villa is hopeful that this experiment drives important conversations about keeping kids present and mental health.

“I hope to hear from students, from parents about what school improvements need to be made,” Villa said.

The next stakeholder meeting will take place on August 14th, 2023.

