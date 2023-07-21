Advertise
Lowe’s worker gets fired after being punched 3 times trying to stop thieves

A Georgia woman was attacked when she tried to stop shoplifters at Lowe's, police said. (WTOC)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINCON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Lowe’s employee is out of a job after trying to stop thieves from stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

According to the Rincon Police Department, three people entered the store June 25 and loaded up a shopping cart with about $2,000 worth of items.

Police said as the group was trying to leave without paying a 68-year-old employee named Donna Hansbrough tried to stop them and grabbed their cart.

But that’s when one of the thieves hit her in the face three times.

According to police, she suffered a swollen black eye before the trio left the store.

Officers said they were able to arrest one of the suspects, identified as Jarmar Lawton. They are currently looking for Takyah Berry and Joseph Berry who remain on the run. The two are niece and uncle.

Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing...
Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)

The department said after the incident, Hansbrough ended up being fired from Lowe’s for violating the store’s policy by attempting to stop the thieves.

The 68-year-old had worked for the company for 13 years.

Anyone with further information on the whereabouts of the two suspects has been urged to contact police at 912-826-5200.

