MLB team Texas Rangers helping raise money for nonprofit animal rescue

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - MLB team the Texas Rangers are helping raise money for The Pawerful Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue.

The Rangers are selling a July 2023-December 2024 Texas Rangers pet calendar in partnership with The Pawerful Rescue.

Featured in the calendar will be Texas Rangers’ with their pets or rescued pets from The Pawerful Rescue.

The net proceeds from the sales will go to The Pawerful Rescue. Calendars start at $20 and can be bought at Globe Life Field or online here.

