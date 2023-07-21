Advertise
Troy PD: 30-year-old man dies after accident involving 18-wheeler

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man is dead following an accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday morning.

The Troy Police Department responded at about 4:11 a.m. July 20 to a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler that crashed in the 200 block of S. Central Avenue.

The initial investigation determined the tractor-trailer was northbound on Interstate 35 and left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and crossed a grass median between the main lanes and the service road.

As the vehicle crossed through the median, it turned on its side, sliding to a stop in the 200 block of S. Central.

The cab of the vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed by the flames.

Raul Omar Campos Jr., 30, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey who ordered an autopsy.

According to the Police, the reasons the vehicle left the roadway and crashed remain under investigation. No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash, and the victim was the sole occupant of the tractor-trailer.

Cleanup of the scene lasted for most of the day, and the service road was cleared for traffic in the late afternoon hours.

