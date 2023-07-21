Advertise
TxDot announces I-35 undergoing full nightly closures

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will fully close I-35 starting Sunday night July 23 at 7:00 p.m.

All I-35W southbound lanes will be closed from County Road 4235 to Old Brandon Rad near Hillsboro.

The nightly closure will happen from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. from Sunday night, July 23 until Thursday morning, July 27.

Traffic will be directed to exit at US 77, exit 370, and can reenter the interstate at the ramp south of US 77.

The closures will allow workers to safely perform mill and overlay operations on the interstate.

