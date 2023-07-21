Waco family-owned businesses hit by overnight burglaries

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of small, family-owned businesses in Waco are still recovering from recent burglaries over the past month, losing hundreds to thousands of dollars in cash and damages.

“It was just so quick,” Eduardo Garcia, the owner of Helados La Azteca on Colcord Ave., said. “It was very unexpected.”

Garcia is now serving ice cream with a boarded-up window after surveillance footage shows a man shattering one of the windows, grabbing the register and leaving in under a minute early Sunday morning.

He said a friend of his from a neighboring business notified him about someone shattering a window earlier that night, but he said that happens often around his area. However, an hour later, he was notified by police that someone had broken into his business.

“Somebody actually entering the building, that’s what really completely threw me off,” he said. “I was unsure how to act...scared, startled, everything in one.”

Garcia said the damaged window, stolen register and the cash inside left him losing nearly $3,000 or more.

“It just hurts us personally because we do so much, it hits the heart,” he said. “We try to do a lot for people around here in North Waco. For someone to just kind of react like that towards us, it just got us off guard completely.”

A similar incident impacted Cultura Mia Mexican Cuisine on N. 12th St. in Waco. Co-owner of the restaurant, Selina Perez, said she got a phone call from their landlord early Friday morning three weeks.

“We received a call...basically saying, I think somebody is breaking into the building right now,” she said. “That kind of like, shot us up real quick.”

She said, when they arrived, one of their glass doors was shattered, their cash register was gone as well as two liquor bottles, costing a hundreds of dollars in damages. Her co-owner had to sleep there overnight as they waited until someone could repair it immediately.

“At the end of the day, we can’t lose on a day, especially a Friday being our busiest day,” Perez said. “So, we just had to hurry. As soon as any glass companies were open, we called them, they came here right away and basically we just got ready for that morning. It was very stressful.”

These two businesses were not the only ones with burglaries over the past month. The Waco Police Department said other businesses have reported similar burglaries in the area.

Waco PD said small businesses can strengthen their protection from burglaries by installing a security system including a video system that records more than 24 hours of footage at a time. They also recommend storing valuables out of the line of sight before locking up. Also, it’s important to be on high alert.

Both Helados La Azteca and Cultura Mia said they are grateful to their community for supporting them.

“We’re very happy being here in North Waco,” Garcia said. “I think they’ve always been so good to us, so I think it’s just one bad act. We can’t blame everyone...It’s an unfortunate event, but regardless of the situation, we’re extremely happy with where we’ve gotten because of this community, because of this neighborhood.”

