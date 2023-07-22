Advertise
Battle of the Badges: Brazos County law enforcement agencies compete to support survivors of sexual assault

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) partnered with Row House College Station for its 2nd annual ‘Battle of the Badges” competition.

Members of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, and the Texas A&M Police Department faced off in the friendly competition to raise money and awareness for SARC and survivors of sexual assault.

Each team consisted of five participants who rowed 2,000 meters for a combined 10K while the departments competed to see who can raise the most money.

SARC’s Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc says prior to the event starting Brazos County law enforcement agencies had outraised funding from its inaugural event in 2022. Last year just over $2,000 was raised.

This year more than $4,700 was raised for the nonprofit.

For the second year in a row, the Bryan Police Department earned bragging rights as the team with the fastest rowing time. This year the Texas A&M Police Department dethroned the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office to earn the title of the team that raised the most money.

LeBlanc says SARC is very grateful for the law enforcement community that came together to support the work they do.

“Our law enforcement entities are vital to the work that we do, so we collaborate very closely, we meet monthly with our law enforcement entities through our sexual assault response teams which work on cases that are moving through the law enforcement and criminal justice system,” said LeBlanc.

For more details on the Sexual Assault Resource Center, call the 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000, email reachingout@sarcbv.org, or visit SARC on Instagram and Facebook. For more details on Row House College Station, follow Row House on Instagram and Facebook at @RowHouseCollegeStation or call the studio at 979-599-9319.

To view the competition click the Instagram post below.

