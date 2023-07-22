Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri

This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.(Cameron Park Zoo)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo is grieving the death of baby Masai giraffe Zuri, who passed away this morning.

This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.

The zoo began to transition Zuri to a milk formula and have her connect with the other female giraffe Jenny.

Zuri’s development was being monitored by the veterinarian and staff.

An animal autopsy was done to determine the cause of death and the zoo will have an independent review done.

The results will take several weeks for the zoo to get back.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit

Latest News

Marshall Burns, Kristopher Rowe, and Lacresia Vanya all lost their lives as a result of the fire.
GoFundMe started for victims of Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Why it matters
Why preserving video game history matters
Authorities say Deputy Bosecker got on the scene first and immediately received gunfire from...
Eastland County Sheriff fatally shot in shootout with suspect
Central Texas veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Hotel Indigo