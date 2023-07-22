Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo is grieving the death of baby Masai giraffe Zuri, who passed away this morning.

This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.

The zoo began to transition Zuri to a milk formula and have her connect with the other female giraffe Jenny.

Zuri’s development was being monitored by the veterinarian and staff.

An animal autopsy was done to determine the cause of death and the zoo will have an independent review done.

The results will take several weeks for the zoo to get back.

