A dip in the heat wave this weekend

We made it to the weekend! We’ve been talking about a minor improvement to the forecast come the weekend and here we are... it’s not a big, drastic change but it’s our one ‘dip’ in the hot, triple-digit streak to look forward to, because next week brings us more hot and dry days.

Today a weak frontal boundary sinks into Central Texas. The front will not be strong enough to drop temperatures significantly, but we’re looking at some spots staying below 100 degrees for a change. Saturday’s front is set to move in early in the day as winds shift from the south to the north. The front likely kicks up a few clouds and it could actually bring a few isolated showers to Central Texas too. Unfortunately, the front doesn’t really have much support in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, so it’ll be a bit difficult to get rain going. Rain chances are near 20% with the highest chance of rain coming near I-45 and in the Brazos Valley.

Air quality will continue to remain slightly reduced over the weekend, due to some Saharan dust. The Air Quality Index is forecast to be “moderate” Saturday, Sunday, and into the early parts of next week. There are signs the dust could become thicker next week, but we will have to wait to see if it can, in fact, drift into Central Texas.

Although slightly cooler weather will return with Saturday’s front, there may be a slight bump in humidity and the heat index could still climb to between 102° and 107° Saturday afternoon. After Saturday, however, we’re right back into triple-digits. Highs near 100° Sunday will warm to between 102° and 105° all next week as the heat dome settles across the Central Plains. Unfortunately, there’s no end in sight to what feels like a relentless amount of heat...

