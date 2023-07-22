Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

A dip in the heat wave this weekend

one, pitiful shot for rain
By Jillian Grace
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We made it to the weekend! We’ve been talking about a minor improvement to the forecast come the weekend and here we are... it’s not a big, drastic change but it’s our one ‘dip’ in the hot, triple-digit streak to look forward to, because next week brings us more hot and dry days.

Today a weak frontal boundary sinks into Central Texas. The front will not be strong enough to drop temperatures significantly, but we’re looking at some spots staying below 100 degrees for a change. Saturday’s front is set to move in early in the day as winds shift from the south to the north. The front likely kicks up a few clouds and it could actually bring a few isolated showers to Central Texas too. Unfortunately, the front doesn’t really have much support in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, so it’ll be a bit difficult to get rain going. Rain chances are near 20% with the highest chance of rain coming near I-45 and in the Brazos Valley.

Air quality will continue to remain slightly reduced over the weekend, due to some Saharan dust. The Air Quality Index is forecast to be “moderate” Saturday, Sunday, and into the early parts of next week. There are signs the dust could become thicker next week, but we will have to wait to see if it can, in fact, drift into Central Texas.

Although slightly cooler weather will return with Saturday’s front, there may be a slight bump in humidity and the heat index could still climb to between 102° and 107° Saturday afternoon. After Saturday, however, we’re right back into triple-digits. Highs near 100° Sunday will warm to between 102° and 105° all next week as the heat dome settles across the Central Plains. Unfortunately, there’s no end in sight to what feels like a relentless amount of heat...

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit

Latest News

fastcast summer heat hot pool swimming sweat
A dip in the heat wave this weekend
fastcast farm farming tractor field corn fall harvest
A double digit high for *some* is on the way tomorrow!
fastcast hot sun heat red orange yellow golden summer
We can’t shake the heat
fastcast clouds lake clark roofing
A cold front? In July? In Texas?