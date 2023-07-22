Eastland County Sheriff fatally shot in shootout with suspect

EASTLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy David Bosecker who was killed in the line of duty.

On July 21, 2023, at around 9:00 p.m. deputies with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic fight in progress at a home on Hwy 183 between Cisco and Rising Star.

Authorities say Deputy Bosecker got on the scene first and immediately received gunfire from the suspect. Deputy Bosecker was shot and fatally wounded.

Other units arrived and were able to catch the suspect. Authorities say no one else was injured.

The suspect was taken to Stephens County Jail where he is being charged with capital murder.

Texas Rangers are leading an investigation.

Deputy Bosecker was in law enforcement for over 21 years and was a master peace officer.

He began his law enforcement career as a deputy in Wise County, later transitioning to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Deputy Bosecker then became a Game Warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife and police officer for Comanche Police Department.

He came to Eastland County in 2021 as a deputy and also worked part time for Cisco Police Department as a marine enforcement office.

